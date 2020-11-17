WKU reported 12 new coronavirus cases on its dashboard Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 904.
Of the new cases, 10 were students, and two were WKU employees.
Bob Skipper, WKU’s director of media relations, said 10 students that have tested positive for the coronavirus are currently in isolation on campus. Another 10 students are quarantining on campus due to potential exposure to an active coronavirus case.
From Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 317 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Data from the Barren River District Health Department was not available for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 11,857 total tests .
Of the total cases, 831 were students, and 73 were employees.
