WKU reported 13 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 864.
The 13 new cases were attributed to students.
Bob Skipper, WKU’s director of media relations, said that 13 students who have tested positive for the coronavirus are currently in isolation on campus. Seven students are quarantining on campus due to potential exposure to an active coronavirus case.
From Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 381 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. The Barren River District Health Department could not provide data for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 10,858 total tests .
Of the total cases, 795 were students, and 69 were WKU employees.
