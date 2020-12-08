WKU reported 13 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 986.
Of the new cases, 10 were students, and three were WKU employees.
From Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 467 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Data from the Barren River District Health Department was not available for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 14,255 total tests.
Of the total cases, 894 were students, and 92 were employees.
Leo Bertucci can be reached at leo.bertucci665@topper.wku.edu Follow him on Twitter @leober2chee.