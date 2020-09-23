WKU reported 13 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 651.
Of the new cases, 12 were students, and one was a WKU faculty member.
From Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 326 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health. Data from the Barren River District Health Department was not made available during the current reporting period due to a system upgrade.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 4583 total tests .
Of the total cases, 600 were students, and 51 were faculty.