WKU reported 15 new coronavirus cases on its dashboard Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 851.
Of the new cases, 12 were students, and three were WKU employees.
WKU reported a total of 42 new coronavirus cases this week. Of those cases, 37 were students and five were employees.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said eight students who have tested positive for the coronavirus are currently in isolation on campus. There are four students who have been potentially exposed to the active virus quarantining on campus.
From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 744 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Data from the Barren River District Health Department was not available for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 10,477 total tests .
Of the total coronavirus cases, 782 were students, and 69 were employees.
