WKU reported 155 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 454.
From Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, WKU conducted 1,003 coronavirus tests. Out of those tests 150 students, and 5 WKU faculty tested positive.
President Timothy Caboni said in a statement that on-campus COVID-19 testing increased by 75% this week from last week’s 572 tests.
Caboni said he wants members of the campus community to get tested if they are showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
“No one will be charged for a COVID test on this campus,” Caboni said during a staff senate meeting Thursday. “If you feel sick, get tested. If you stop smelling your breakfast, get tested.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said in an email that the Barren River District Health Department could not contribute to the dashboard this week due to an ongoing transition to a new contact tracing software.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 2,211 total tests.
Of the total cases, 417 were students, and 37 were employees.
