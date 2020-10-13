WKU reported 16 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 734.
The 16 new coronavirus cases were attributed to WKU students.
From Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 359 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. WKU could not receive data from the Barren River District Health Department due to an ongoing software system upgrade.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 6,871 total tests .
Of the total cases, 678 were students, and 56 were WKU employees.
As of Oct. 12, 19 students were quarantined in Barnes Campbell.
