WKU reported 16 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,174.
Of the new cases, all 16 were students and none were WKU faculty.
From Feb. 9th through 11th, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 679 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert, Med Center, or self-reporting whenever tested elsewhere.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 21,393 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,051 were students, and 123 were faculty.
