Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first reported case of the coronavirus on March 6 at a press conference. He encouraged all Kentuckians to remain calm and use good hygiene. 

 Provided by CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

WKU reached 700 coronavirus cases dating back to July 1 when it reported 17 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 15 were students, and two were WKU employees.

From Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 302 coronavirus tests.

The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Due to a system upgrade, the Barren River District Health Department could not provide data for the current reporting period.

Since July 1, the university has conducted 5,946 total tests .

Of the total cases, 644 were students, and 56 were employees.

WKU Director of Media Relations Bob Skipper said that eight students who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently in isolation on campus.

