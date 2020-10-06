WKU reached 700 coronavirus cases dating back to July 1 when it reported 17 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 15 were students, and two were WKU employees.
From Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 302 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Due to a system upgrade, the Barren River District Health Department could not provide data for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 5,946 total tests .
Of the total cases, 644 were students, and 56 were employees.
WKU Director of Media Relations Bob Skipper said that eight students who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently in isolation on campus.