WKU reported 17 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,200.
Fifteen students tested positive for COVID-19 between Feb. 16 and Feb. 18. The other two cases found in that same reporting period were linked to employees.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said 19 students are using the quarantining housing on campus. Thirteen students are isolating on campus because of a positive case of COVID-19 and six students are quarantining on campus after being deemed as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.
From Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, the most recent reporting period, WKU conducted 457 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 22,341 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,072 were students, and 128 were employees.
Leo Bertucci can be reached at leo.bertucci665@topper.wku.edu Follow him on Twitter @leober2chee.