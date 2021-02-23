WKU reported 17 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,200.
Of the new cases, 15 were students and 2 were WKU faculty.
From Feb. 16 through 18, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 457 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert, Med Center, or self-reporting whenever tested elsewhere.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 22,341 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,072 were students and 128 were faculty.
