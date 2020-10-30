WKU surpassed 800 total reported coronavirus cases on Friday.
The university reported 18 new coronavirus cases, which means that the campus’s cumulative case count currently stands at 809.
Of the new cases, 16 were students, and two were WKU employees.
WKU reported 27 coronavirus cases this week. Of those cases, 23 were students and four were employees.
From Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 512 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Due to a system upgrade, the Barren River District Health Department could not provide data for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 9,301 total tests.
Of the total cases, 745 were students, and 64 were employees.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said that two students are currently quarantining on campus due to COVID-19 exposure, and five students who have tested positive for the virus are currently in isolation on campus.
