WKU reported 18 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 718.
The 18 new coronavirus cases were attributed to WKU students.
From Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 566 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. The Barren River District Health Department could not provide data for this reporting period due to a system upgrade.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 6,512 total tests .
Of the total cases, 662 were students, and 56 were WKU employees.
WKU Director of Media Relations Bob Skipper said that 18 students with a positive case of COVID-19 were in isolation on campus as of Friday, which is up from 8 on Tuesday.