WKU reported two new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,234.
Two WKU students tested positive for COVID-19 between March 12 and March 15.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said the designated quarantine housing on campus is completely vacant as of Tuesday.
From March 12 to March 15, the most recent reporting period, WKU conducted 293 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 25,918 total tests.
Of the total cases,1,101 were students, and 133 were employees.
Leo Bertucci can be reached at leo.bertucci665@topper.wku.edu Follow him on Twitter @leober2chee.