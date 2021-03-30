WKU reported 2 new cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative cases on campus to 1,251 since July 1.
Both reported cases were students, according to WKU’s COVID-19 dashboard.
From March 26 to March 29, 341 tests were conducted.
All tests and positive cases counted were conducted through Graves Gilbert Clinic on campus, as well as Med Center Health.
As of now, 27,659 tests have been conducted, with positive cases reported from 1,116 students and 135 faculty and staff.
Shane Stryker can be reached at shane.stryker614@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @shanestryker.