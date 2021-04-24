WKU reported 2 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the cumulative cases on campus to 1,292 since July 1.
Both of the reported cases were students according to WKU’s COVID-19 dashboard.
From April 20 to April 22, 218 tests were conducted.
All tests and positive cases counted were conducted through Graves Gilbert Clinic on campus, as well as Med Center Health.
As of now, 30,098 tests have been conducted, with positive cases reported from 1,151 students and 141 faculty and staff.
