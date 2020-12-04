WKU reported 20 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 973.
The 20 new coronavirus cases were all attributed to students.
From Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 359 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Data from the Barren River District Health Department was not available for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 13,788 total tests .
Of the total cases, 884 were students, and 89 were WKU employees.
