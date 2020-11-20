WKU reported 24 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 928.
Of the new cases, 16 were students, and eight were WKU employees.
Bob Skipper, WKU’s director of media relations, said three students are currently in isolation on campus. An additional three students are quarantining on campus due to potential exposure to an active coronavirus case.
From Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 848 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Since July 1, the university has conducted 12,705 total tests. The Barren River District Health Department could not provide coronavirus case data for this reporting period.
Of the total cases, 847 were students, and 81 were faculty.
