WKU reported 25 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 953.
Of the new cases, 17 were students, and eight were WKU employees.
From Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 724 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health. Data from the Barren River District Health Department was not available for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 13,429 total tests.
Of the total cases, 864 were students, and 89 were employees.
