WKU reported 27 new coronavirus cases on its case dashboard Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 836.
Of the new cases, 25 were students, and two were WKU employees. The number of reported positive cases from just today's report match the total of confirmed positive cases from last week.
Bob Skipper, WKU’s director of media relations, said that four students with an active case of COVID-19 are in isolation on campus. One student who has not tested positive for COVID-19 is currently quarantining on campus.
From Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 432 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. The Barren River District Health Department could not provide data for the current reporting period due to an ongoing system upgrade.
Of the total cases, 770 were students, and 66 were employees.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 9,722 total tests.
