WKU reported 27 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s case total to 782 since July 1.
Of the new cases, 26 were students, and one was attributed to a WKU employee.
From Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 576 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Due to a system upgrade, the Barren River District Health Department could not provide data for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 8,368 total tests .
Of the total cases, 722 were students, and 60 were employees.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said that 6 students that have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently in isolation on campus.
