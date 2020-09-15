WKU reported 36 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 601.
Of the new cases, 32 were students, and 4 were WKU employees.
During the latest testing period of Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, WKU conducted 506 coronavirus tests.
The tests accounted for are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health. Data from the Barren River District Health Department is not available for the current reporting period due to a system upgrade.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 3,627 total tests.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said that 16 students are currently quarantining on campus due to COVID-19, which is down from 20 the week before.
Leo Bertucci can be reached at leo.bertucci665@topper.wku.edu Follow him on Twitter @leober2chee.