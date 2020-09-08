WKU reported 37 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total to 491 since July
Of the new cases, 33 were students, and 4 were WKU employees. Of the total cases, 450 were students, and 41 were faculty.
From Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, the latest period data available, WKU conducted 379 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health. The Barren River District Health Department could not contribute any data to the updated dashboard because of a contact tracing software update.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 2,590 total tests.
