WKU reported 37 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 638.
Of the new cases, 35 were students, and two were WKU employees. Cases include those that were discovered when a member of the campus community confirmed their case to a contact tracer or the WKU COVID-19 Response Team, according to WKU’s dashboard.
From Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 630 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health. Data from the Barren River District Health Department was not made available during the current reporting period due to a system upgrade.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 4,527 total tests .
Of the total cases, 588 were students, and 50 were employees.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said in an email that 20 students are currently quarantining on campus due to COVID-19.
