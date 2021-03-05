WKU reported 4 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,223.
Of the new cases, 3 were students, and 1 was WKU faculty.
From Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 532 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 24,494 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,092 were students, and 131 were faculty.
