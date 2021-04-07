WKU reported 4 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,260.
Of the new cases, 4 were students, and 0 were WKU faculty.
From April 2 to April 5, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 374 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, 2020, the university has conducted 28,462 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,125 were students, and 135 were faculty.
Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_.