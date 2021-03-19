WKU reported five new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,239.
Five WKU students tested positive for COVID-19 between March 16 and March 18.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said the designated quarantine housing on campus remains completely vacant as of Friday.
From March 16 to March 18, the most recent reporting period, WKU conducted 500 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 26,418 total tests.
Of the total cases,1,106 were students, and 133 were employees.
Leo Bertucci can be reached at leo.bertucci665@topper.wku.edu Follow him on Twitter @leober2chee.