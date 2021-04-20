WKU reported 5 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,290.
Of the new cases, 5 were students, and none were WKU faculty.
From April 16 to April 19, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 266 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 29,880 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,149 were students, and 141 were faculty.
Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_.