WKU reported six new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,229.
Of the new cases, five were students, and one was WKU faculty.
From March 5 through 8, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 560 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert, Med Center, and self-reported if tested elsewhere.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 25,054 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,097 were students and 132 were faculty.
