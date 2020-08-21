WKU reported seven new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 213.
Currently, two students are in on-campus isolation. There are a total of 334 beds for on-campus quarantine.
Of the new cases, six were students, and one case was found within WKU’s faculty, staff and on-campus contractor population.
From Aug 14 to Aug 20, the most recent reporting period, WKU conducted 174 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. WKU receives positive test results from Graves Gilbert, Med Center Health, the Barren River District Health Department and through self-reporting.
Since WKU only receives test counts from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health, a percent-positive rate can not be determined by the university.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 636 total tests.
Of the total cases, 181 were students, and 32 were faculty, staff and on-campus contractors.