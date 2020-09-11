WKU reported 74 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 565.
Of the new cases, 71 were students, and 3 were WKU employees. Since Sept. 4, WKU has reported 111 cases of COVID-19. Of the cases from this week, 104 were students and 7 were employees.
From Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 531 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 3,121 total tests.
Of the total cases, 521 were students, and 44 were employees.