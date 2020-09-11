Mallory Bowels (left), freshman, talks to her mom on her phone as her friend Emily Tribus, freshman, waits beside her outside of Grise Hall on the afternoon September 5. Thought campus is typically more populated with students on a early Friday afternoon, many classes have moved online or set social distancing precautions surrounding dismissal times. Dismissing class a few minutes early, for instance, faculty aims to lighten the flow of student traffic and crowding on campus in an effort to stop any spread of COVID-19.