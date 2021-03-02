WKU reported eight new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,216.
Of the new cases, seven were students and one were WKU faculty.
From Feb. 23rd through 25th, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 603 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert, Med Center Health, or tested elsewhere then self-reporting to WKU.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 23,419 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,087 were students, and 129 were faculty.
