WKU reported eight new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 675.
Of the new cases, seven were students and one was a WKU employee.
From Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 315 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health. Due to a system upgrade, the Barren River District Health Department could not provide data for this reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 5,209 total tests.
Of the total cases, 621 were students, and 54 were employees.
Bob Skipper, WKU’s director of media relations, said that 10 students with COVID-19 are currently in isolation on campus.