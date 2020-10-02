WKU reported eight new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 683.
The eight new coronavirus cases were attributed to WKU students.
WKU reported a total of 16 new coronavirus cases this week. Of those 16 cases, 15 were students and one was a WKU employee.
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 435 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Due to a system upgrade, the Barren River District Health Department is not currently available.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 5,644 total tests .
Of the total cases, 629 were students, and 83 were employees.
Bob Skipper, WKU’s director of media relations, said that 12 students with COVID-19 are currently in isolation on campus.
