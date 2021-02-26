WKU reported 8 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,216.
Of the new cases, 7 were students, and 1 was WKU faculty.
From Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 603 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 23,419 total tests.
Of the total cases, 1,087 were students, and 129 were faculty.
