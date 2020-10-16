WKU reported nine new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 743.
Of the new cases, eight were WKU students, and one was a WKU employee.
There were 25 total cases of COVID-19 this week. Of those cases, 24 cases were attributed to students.
From Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 523 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Due to a software upgrade, the Barren River District Health Department could not provide data for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 7,394 total tests .
Of the total cases, 686 were students, and 57 were employees.
