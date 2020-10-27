WKU reported nine new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 791.
Of the new cases, seven were students, and two were WKU employees.
From Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 421 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Due to a system upgrade, the Barren River District Health Department can not provide data for the current reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 8,789 total tests .
Of the total cases, 729 were students, and 62 were employees.
According to Bob Skipper, director of media relations, there are five students currently using the on-campus quarantine spaces. Of the five, only four have tested positive for COVID-19.
