WKU reported zero new coronavirus cases Friday, keeping the campus’s cumulative total since July at 1,239.
From March 19 to March 22, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 415 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 26,833 total tests .
Of the total cases, 1,106 were students, and 133 were faculty.
