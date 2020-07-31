The WKU Women’s soccer program has paused all activity for the next two weeks according to an email from athletics spokesman Zach Greenwell.
This comes following additional acute PCR swab COVID-19 testing and the program announcing a positive student-athlete case on July 27.
In addition to the announcement of shutting down the program for two weeks, WKU has now launched a new website wku.edu/healthyonthehill. The site has a case dashboard that will be updated weekly to update any confirmed cases that occur.
However, the dashboard data isn’t available until August 11. The site is meant to inform the campus and community about the number of COVID-19 cases among WKU students and faculty on the main campus.
“WKU is following the lead and guidance of the local health department in regard to isolation, quarantine, contact tracing, and in the case of athletics, the eventual return to physical activity and sport for positive cases,” Greenwell’s email stated.