WKU students abroad in Denmark, Germany, Ireland and Spain are now required to return home amid growing coronavirus concerns.
Students were informed in an email that the travel recommendations have reached a point where the WKU policy required their return as quickly as possible.
In the email, Caryn Lindsay, the director of Study Abroad and Global Learning, said the office was concerned with travel restrictions individual countries were implementing which could make it difficult for the students to return home in the future.
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night the implementation of a 30-day travel suspension between Europe and the United States. Bob Skipper, WKU director of media relations, confirmed nine WKU students were studying abroad in the continent.
The restriction would not apply to Britain, where two WKU students are studying.
The email asked students to call the Barren River District Health Department as soon as they returned home. Students were also encouraged to monitor their health for two weeks for a fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Within that time period, students are asked to self quarantine.
Many host institutions are taking steps for students to complete their coursework online, the email stated.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to help you be able to complete your semester coursework,” Lindsay said in the email.
Earlier this month, students studying abroad in Italy were asked to return home because of the disease. In February, WKU students completing internships in China through the Chinese Flagship Program returned to the U.S., and WKU halted all travel to the country.
Currently, one student is abroad in Denmark, two in Germany, two in Greece, one in Ireland, one in Spain and two in Britain.
Rebekah Alvey contributed reporting.
Managing Editor Laurel Deppen can be reached at laurel.deppen774@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @laurel_deppen.