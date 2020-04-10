WKU Athletics will be taking a stroll down memory lane over the next eight weeks with the WKU Radio Rewind. Over the next eight weeks, the radio calls of classic victories from recent memory representing Hilltopper football, Hilltopper basketball and Lady Topper basketball will air at 7 p.m. each Saturday.
The games will air on 102.7 ESPN in Bowling Green and 104.7 The Score in Glasgow. They will also be available on-demand to stream after the broadcast on the Hilltopper Sports Podcast Network.
Each classic game will feature introduction and commentary from the “Voice of the Hilltoppers,” Randy Lee. WKU Radio Rewind will begin this Saturday at 7 p.m. with a replay of the WKU men's basketball team’s victory at Oklahoma State in the 2018 NIT quarterfinals.
The full schedule for WKU Radio Rewind is available below:
Saturday, April 11 – Men’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma State (2018 NIT Quarterfinals)
Saturday, April 18 – Football vs. Marshall (2014)
Saturday, April 25 – Women’s Basketball vs. UAB (2018 C-USA Championship)
Saturday, May 2 – Men’s Basketball vs. Arkansas (2019)
Saturday, May 9 – Football vs. Louisiana Tech (2016 C-USA Championship)
Saturday, May 16 – Football vs. Kentucky (2012)
Saturday, May 23 – Men’s Basketball vs. #15 Wisconsin (2018)
Saturday, May 30 – Football vs. South Florida (2015 Miami Beach Bowl)
For on-demand listening, the Hilltopper Sports Podcast Network can be accessed anytime by clicking here. The new Hilltopper Sports Podcast Network is also available for listening on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Stitcher.
