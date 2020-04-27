WKU will receive approximately $5.3 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act which has provided universities nationally with funds to help manage emergency situations.
In an email sent to faculty and staff on Monday, Caboni said current students who are eligible for federally funded financial aid will be able to get the funds they need.
“Expenses that are considered eligible for consideration must have been incurred as a result of the disruption to campus operations,” Caboni said in the statement. “Including food, housing, course materials, technology requirements, child care, or medical expenses related to COVID-19.”
If a student has been experiencing a loss in wages or income and it has nothing to do with the university provisions, WKU cannot help with that loss of income.
“Students who have experienced lost wages should look into filing for state unemployment benefits as they may qualify for assistance through that program,” Caboni said in his statement.
To help WKU find out who qualifies for the CARES funds, Caboni plans on sending surveys to students via email regarding their eligibility. Students will be notified by email about any rewards they are qualified for.
“We encourage students to respond to their survey as soon as possible, especially if they are in need of financial assistance,” Caboni wrote in the email.
If any students have questions about the CARES Act, Caboni encouraged messages to be sent to fa.help@wku.edu.