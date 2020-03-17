Updated information regarding campus operations was sent out to faculty and staff Monday afternoon, including an extended reach of the laptop loan program.
As the coronavirus spreads, WKU Executive Vice President Susan Howarth sent out an email to faculty and staff with updated information on campus operations and services.
As WKU will move to virtual classes beginning on Mar. 23, the TopperTech laptop loan program will be offering laptops via a request form, according to Howarth’s email.
“We are expanding this service, available through TopperTech (located in the JRH computer lab), by adding additional laptops to meet the needs of all members of the WKU community during this unique time,” Howarth wrote in her email.
In addition to the expansion of TopperTech and IT services, Howarth requested faculty and staff report travel within the United States or abroad, and to report any potential exposure to the coronavirus they may have encountered.
WKU is currently well-stocked with cleaning supplies and disinfectant, however, Howarth did request faculty and staff only use what is needed to maintain supplies, according to the email.
“The COVID-19 pandemic may have us rushing to the store to stock up on hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and other supplies. But before you clean out the aisles at the local store, stop and think about the community,” Howarth wrote in her email. “Help do your part by only buying what you need, and leave some for your neighbors. “
The email also acknowledged the difficulties associated with the closure of childcare and schools in Warren County. On Monday, March 16 Gov. Andy Beshear announced childcare facilities would close by the end-of-the-day Friday, March 20. Additionally, all 120 counties have suspended in-person classes.
Still, Howarth discouraged WKU employees from bringing children to campus.
“Employees should work with their supervisor to make appropriate accommodations in support of childcare and family needs,” Howarth wrote. “Human Resources is available for consultation.”
There are 4,229 confirmed coronavirus cases and 75 deaths in the U.S., according to the latest reports by the Centers for Disease Control. In Kentucky, there were 22 confirmed cases as of March 16.
News reporter Abbey Nutter can be reached at abbigail.nutter168@topper. wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @abbeynutter.