mcConnell.jpg

Illustration by Alex Cox

 Alex Cox

Mitch McConnell has won the U.S. Senate race per an Associated Press announcement.

With 31 counties reporting according to the Kentucky State Board of Elections, McConnell received 58.39% of the votes. Democratic candidate Amy McGrath received 37.72% and Libertarian candidate Brad Barron received 3.89% of the votes.

The Associate Press also announced that Thomas Massie won re-election to the House in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.

