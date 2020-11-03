Mitch McConnell has won the U.S. Senate race per an Associated Press announcement.
With 31 counties reporting according to the Kentucky State Board of Elections, McConnell received 58.39% of the votes. Democratic candidate Amy McGrath received 37.72% and Libertarian candidate Brad Barron received 3.89% of the votes.
The Associate Press also announced that Thomas Massie won re-election to the House in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.
