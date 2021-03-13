At 11:40 a.m. on March 12, 2021, the Bowling Green Police Department received a call about a fire raging in a residential house at 1253 Kentucky St., right across from Midtown apartments. The firefighters and police arrived at the scene and immediately began to diffuse the fire which took around two hours to completely put out. The Bowling Green Fire Department confirms the owner of the home was not present when the fire started, and no injuries or casualties occurred. The cause of the fire is under ongoing investigation.

Tags

Bowling Green-raised Gabi Broekema is now in her third year as a photojournalism major at WKU. Now a Multimedia Editor for the Herald, she has previously served as a staff photographer and a page designer.