6-4-3 Sports Bar and Grill
360 E. Eighth Ave
With 35 beers on draft and over 35 unique bourbons, 6-4-3 Sports Bar and Grill offers something for everyone! Situated right next to the Bowling Green Ballpark, the sunset, string lights and live music are sure to be a hit! They’re open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, dine-in or delivery.
Brew Co. Underground
423 Park Row
Brew Co. Underground, located along historic Fountain Square Park, offers a variety of daily drink specials, pool tables, Nintendo gaming systems and the best DJs in town. Doors open at 8 p.m.!
Hideout Bar & Grill
1301 Center St. Suite 101
Hideout Bar & Grill has a fun, upbeat environment and is walking distance from WKU’s campus. Homecoming week specials include $1 wells and $2 domestic drafts Monday through Sunday, 7 p.m. to midnight. Game day specials include $3 Topper bombs, (but if Tops win $1 topper bombs until 1 a.m.) and $10 domestic buckets or $2 bottles.
Visit hideoutbg.com for more information.
Hilligan’s
1265 College St.
You probably know and love the classic College Street joint. Hilligan’s Sports Bar loves you too and will have game day cocktails like the Coco Tootsie Roll for $3.50, the Big Red Bowl for $5.50 and Lucky Jackson 5, The Spicy Ty, Tyson Toddy or Meredith Marg for $4.50. Starting at 8 p.m. they’ll toss in $1 wells, $2 double wells/ domestic bottles and $3 U-Call-Its/Vegas bombs/Topper bombs. To TOP things off, DJ Rickey will start spinning at 8:30 p.m.
Rocky’s
332 E. Main Ave.
Try their spicy hot lamby nippy chops with minty pickle sour sauce!
Shots
422 1⁄2 E. Main Ave.
This adorable and cozy watering hole specializes in everyone’s favorite party shots. They also offer a selection of premium spirits, mixed drinks, beer and wine. Check out their new location and patio near Fountain Square in the alley next to the Capitol theater. Little bar, big fun!
Smug Beagle
927 College St.
Smug Beagle features lounge seating, draft beer, wine, craft cocktails, creative bar food and live music. DJ Steven Williams will be playing from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday and DJ Tuck on Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Three Brothers
330 E. Main Ave.
Three Brothers has received glowing reviews from customers, notably on their “awesome drink specials, great staff, and very nice bathrooms.” For Homecoming, you can count on drink specials like $1 Jell-O shots, $2 wells, $3 slutty Topper shots, $3 Big Red shots and $5 FMH.
Tidball’s
522 Morris Alley
Nationally known but locally grown, Tidball’s is notorious for live music and cheap drinks. Featuring spirits galore, over 40 beers and nine taps, pool tables and the best service, customers are destined for a great night. Located off Chestnut Street at 522 Morris Alley.