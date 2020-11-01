There are two types of people in the world: the ones that celebrate Thanksgiving season in November and the ones that skip straight to Christmas.
For those Christmas folks, it’s about time to turn on that Christmas playlist and sing your heart out while driving around town. We at the Herald chose five Christmas songs that will be at the top of our playlists this season.
1. All I Want for Christmas is You by Maria Carey - Nick Fuller, Digital Director
2. Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson - Lily Burris, Assignment Editor
3. Merry Christmas Lil Mama by Chance the Rapper - Keilen Frazier, Photographer
4. Last Christmas by Wham - Ellie Tolbert, Social Media Manager
5. All Alone on Christmas by Darlene Love - Laurel Deppen, Editor-In-Chief