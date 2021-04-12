With the weather warming up, Warren County has many parks for people to take a walk, play a sport, or just relax. Here are the Herald’s picks for the five best parks in Warren County.

Kereiakes Park

Kereiakes Park, just a ten minute drive from campus, has something for just about everyone. With a 1.25 mile jogging trail, an 18-hole disc golf course, an outdoor basketball court and more, it’s easy to spend hours at this close-to-home park.

Basil Griffin Park

While slightly further from campus, Basil Griffin Park offers a wide variety of activities for people of all ages. This includes three basketball courts, an 18-hole disc golf course, a playground area, and a 33-acre lake largely populated with ducks and geese.

Reservoir Hill Park (Hospital Hill)

Reservoir Hill Park, more commonly known as Hospital Hill, offers a view of the Bowling Green skyline and is a perfect place for picnics and small gatherings. Along with the view, Hospital Hill has a playground, a shelter with picnic tables, and a walking trail. The park can be found by simply driving towards the iconic red, white, and blue water tower.

Ephram White Park

One of Warren County’s newest parks, this massive park not only has a five-mile walking trail, a tree farm, and a football field, but also has a gymnasium with basketball courts, batting cages, and more.

Lovers Lane Park

For soccer players, Lovers Lane Park is the place to go. Lovers Lane has up to 16 soccer fields for events and tournaments. Along with soccer amenities, Lovers Lane has an 18-hole disc golf course, walking trails, and playgrounds.

Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_.