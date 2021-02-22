Podcasts are a lot like the library, there is something for everyone. There are so many episodes and shows to listen to that it can be intimidating finding new ones.

Here is a small collection of podcasts that are meant to fill the appetites of those who love daily news, fun facts, politics, sports and music.

The Daily

If you want to keep up with the latest headlines, “The Daily” might be for you. “The Daily” is a news podcast produced by The New York Times.

During each episode, host Michael Barbaro breaks down a popular news story with a New York Times reporter in 20 to 30 minutes. New episodes of The Daily are released Monday through Friday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and the website of the New York Times.

A Sunday edition of “The Daily,” “The Sunday Read,” consists of an audio recording of a recently published news feature.

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Stuff You Should Know

“Stuff You Should Know” is a podcast for the fans of fun facts. Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant break down all you need to know about the things that surround our lives, such as sugar, earwax, buffets and tea.

Clark and Bryant also explore the lives of important characters in world history. The episodes run for approximately 45 to 60 minutes, but if you would like to acquire knowledge quickly, try the “Short Stuff” series.

“Stuff You Should Know” is available through iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | iHeart Radio

The NPR Politics Podcast

If you are having trouble keeping with the political action in Washington, consider listening to the politics podcast of National Public Radio. The podcast features a rotating cast of NPR politics reporters who pay attention to how the sausage gets made on Capitol Hill.

The reporters discuss the day’s events for about 10 to 15 minutes. New episodes of “The NPR Politics Podcast” releases new episodes Monday through Friday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and NPR’s website.

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

ESPN Daily

There might be a few days in which you can’t catch the latest episode of “Sportscenter” because of your morning commute. Now, you can take ESPN’s sports coverage with you on-the-go with the “ESPN Daily” podcast.

On each episode of the podcast, host Pablo Torre recapitulates the trendiest developments in sports with ESPN reporters and analysts. New episodes of “ESPN Daily” can be accessed through the ESPN app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and Stitcher each weekday.

Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | iHeart Radio

The Good Parts Podcast

Musician Andy Grammer is known for his hit tracks “Keep Your Head Up” and “Honey, I’m Good,” but between 2018 and 2019, he frequented the podcast airwaves.

In “The Good Parts Podcast,” Grammer shared enlightening conversations with various artists, which included Leslie Odom Jr., Hunter Hayes, Rachel Platten and Imagine Dragons lead vocalist Dan Reynolds. The guests told Grammer stories from their life that were full of “good parts.”

Episodes for “The Good Parts Podcast” can be found on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Youtube

