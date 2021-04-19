Class registration is here and WKU offers various interesting classes for students to take. Here are five classes to take next semester if you need to add hours to your schedule.

1. PHIL 102 - The Good and the Beautiful

The course is an introduction to Ethics, the study of morality and values, as well as an introduction to Aesthetics, which is the study of conceptions and standards of beauty and related nonmoral values according to Audrey Anton, professor.

“In the past, students from all fields and areas of interests have taken it and enjoyed it. There are no prerequisites, so the course is open to any interested student,” Anton said.

According to Anton, PHIL 102 can satisfy credit for the Explorations category of the Colonnade general education program, and it also counts as an elective for the Philosophy major and minor.

2. AFAM 190 - African-American Experience

AFAM 190 introduces students to the interdisciplinary field of African-American Studies through an examination of major themes, topics, and events in the African American experience, from pre-colonial Africa to the abolition of racial slavery in the United States and through the long struggle for civil rights and social justice in the 20th century, according to Andrew Rosa, African-American Experience professor.

“Students who take this course develop an appreciation for the rich and complicated diversity of the Black experience and how the African American experience is distinct, yet inseparable from the American story,” Rosa said.

3. MUS 320 - Rock and Roll

This class will study the development of Rock and Roll as a musical style from the mid-1950s to 1990 with an emphasis on listening and musical characteristics.

This includes notable artists and bands, innovations and trends, cultural and social impacts and economic and political influences.

In order to take this course, you must have completed 21 hours of Foundations and Explorations Courses or have junior status.

4. FLK 275 - Supernatural Folklore

The supernatural is a quintessential aspect of contemporary life, and it is a popular topic in Folklore studies, according to Folklore Professor Tim Frandy.

Frandy said that by studying the myths and stories of supernatural folklore, students can come to understand real life culture and history through a more complete lens.

“In the course, we cover a variety of monsters and spooks and how they’ve changed over time, the supernatural encounters that exist in different religions and religious movements, and how belief connects to health and medicine,” Frandy said.

5. CRIM 332 - Juvenile Delinquency

Juvenile Delinquency covers the study of norm-violating behavior among youth.

The primary emphasis is understanding the basics of the juvenile justice system, theories of delinquent behavior and social control responses to youthful misconduct.

If students chose the in-person class option, they will also take field trips.

Henri Aboah can be reached at aronie.aboah179@topper.wku.edu Follow her on Twitter @HenriAboah